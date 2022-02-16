Advertisement

Parents charged with abuse in death of infant

News outlets cited police and court documents that say officers were called to a residence in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Court records say the parents of a 4-month-old Kentucky boy who died last week have been charged with criminal abuse.

News outlets cited police and court documents that say officers were called to a residence in Shelbyville and found the infant with a severe head injury that led to his death.

Records say he had been in the care of his parents who were arrested Friday.

They were identified as 32-year-old Joshua Stepp and 27-year-old Kristen Murphy.

Police reports don’t identify the child or say how he received the head injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Stepp and Murphy have attorneys.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

