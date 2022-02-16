Spring Fever Alert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tuesday morning dawned with ice box temperatures in the teens and even single numbers in the snow covered mountains, perhaps the coldest we will see until next winter. Now we began a transition to spring weather as southern breezes arrive for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s skies will be chock full of warming sunshine but with a twist. A thin veil of high clouds will cross the sky lending to a hazed afternoon and evening sky. Look for a red sky twilight after a daytime high that crests in the low 60s.

Now a word of caution is in order as the wind freshens in the afternoon; namely, an increased risk of brush fires will present itself in the warm, breezy air of afternoon. Last Friday a very windy day ended with a rash of fires when people were caught off guard burning. Milton WV Forester Craig Eswick told us on Tuesday that “as dry as it is we appreciate if people can hold off doing any spring burning until we get rain”.

Officially it is spring brush fire season in Kentucky where it is illegal to burn brush between the hours of 6AM and 6PM from now until May 1. Oddly the fire season doesn’t “officially’ begin in West Virginia and Ohio until March 1st. So in the Mountain and Buckeye States you may burn brush (vegetation) 24 hours a day until March 1.

Thursday will remain breezy and warm with rain and thunder arriving by day’s end. Gusty winds and a few downpours will net the area a solid inch or inch and a half of rain. Highs will make the mid 60s.

Friday will turn sharply colder with flurries perhaps leading to a brief dusting. Highs will be in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.