Thursday we are on “spring storm alert”

High winds can play havoc with the power grid
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Sure the calendar says it’s winter but the power of the late February sun has once again propelled the temperature to spring-like levels. Highs made the 60s on Wednesday and should do so again on Thursday. Given how dry the air is and how dry the ground has turned after a wet start to winter, brush fires have been a problem for a second time in less than one week.

Looking ahead to Thursday a windy and uncommonly warm day will start dry then end with rain and thunder. Daytime wind gusts will reach 40 miles per hour before a powerhouse cold front passes by early evening. This squall line of wind, rain and thunder may create pockets of power outs by felling tree branches and swaying power lines.

Once the squall line passes, colder air will rush in and we may well get a dusting of snow as flurries whiten the ground by Friday morning.

But before the grass turns white… the warmth, wind and rain of an early spring will do its part to both begin the greening of lawns and perhaps create some pockets of street flooding.

