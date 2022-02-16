Advertisement

Lockdown order for Wayne County Schools lifted

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The lockdown order for several Wayne County Schools has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., law enforcement advised Kellogg Elementary School, Vinson Middle School, and Spring Valley High School to enter into a lockdown due to a potential threat in the neighborhood.

Law enforcement responded to all three school sites out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement lifted the lockdown orders at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Officials say there were reports of gunfire nearby.

Investigators say once on scene they learned someone had shot an injured, sick deer nearby.

Buses for all three schools were briefly held which might cause slight delays in students arriving home.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley High School and Vinson Middle School have been placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired near a business in the vicinity of the schools.

911 dispatchers say the schools were placed on lockdown following reports of a man firing a shotgun near a bar along Spring Valley Drive.

The Wayne County Sheriff, State Police, Huntington Police Department, Ceredo Police Department and Kenova Police Department are responding.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.,

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash
Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county...
Cabell County Commissioner passes away
A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.
Family escapes burning home
A strap broke on a tractor trailer, causing an entire load of steel to spill out onto the I-64...
I-64 West entrance ramp reopens at West Huntington
Space heater may have caused early morning house fire
Space heater may have caused early morning fire

Latest News

Author Tonya Brown talks new book 'The Queen's Almoner'
Author Tonya Brown talks new book ‘The Queen’s Almoner’
Disney's Beauty & The Beast Jr with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
Dinner specials at Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
Dinner specials at Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
'Inspired By' book series helps families talk about rare diseases
‘Inspired By’ book series helps families talk about rare diseases