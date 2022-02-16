Wedding Wednesday | How to save money on your wedding
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Starting out as a local Kentucky blogger with a passion for fashion and content creation, Laken is now based in Nashville, Tennessee, and has since grown her accounts via inspirational content, affordable fashion finds, and wedding planning tips and tricks.
You can follow her journey on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.