20-year-old arrested for sharing images of child sexual abuse online

Trevor Zachariah Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter...
Trevor Zachariah Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - An undercover internet crimes against children investigation ended with the arrest of a man in Ashland, Kentucky,

According to Kentucky State Police, Trevor Zachariah Smith, 20, was arrested Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Ashland on February 15, 2022.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Smith was also charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Smith was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

