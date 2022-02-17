Advertisement

Bob Malone to perform at Clay Center

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

One of the world’s most acclaimed rock ‘n’ roll pianists, Bob Malone, is set for a long-anticipated show Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Charleston at The Walker Theater in The Clay Center as part of The Woody Hawley Concert Series, sponsored in part by Unity of Kanawha Valley.

The concert was delayed for over 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An accomplished solo recording artist, composer, session musician, and core member of the legendary John Fogerty’s band since 2011, the multi-talented Malone has been dubbed a “Keyboard Wizard” by the esteemed New Yorker Magazine.

Bob Malone has recorded and performed across five continents with Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, ZZ Top, Avril Lavigne, and many more.

He will be heading to Las Vegas for a series of residency dates with John Fogerty right after his West Virginia performance.

