HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

High school show choir season hit its midpoint last weekend when Capital High hosted its annual VIP Invitational.

It’s a chance for schools to get a gauge on where they are with state finals just a month away.

Tony Cavalier spotlights four local groups who are now hitting their stride on the road to Hurricane in March.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.