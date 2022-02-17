Advertisement

Chesapeake moves forward with full staff

By Joseph Payton
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The later part of 2021 was a tumultuous time for the village of Chesapeake. Several village council members, the mayor and fiscal officer resigned. Not long after that, council elected not to keep its Chief of Police, which sparked several police officers to resign. But, as of Monday night’s council meeting, all of those positions that were once vacant have been filled.

“It is definitely relieving and just great to be able to feel like, ‘OK, we can finally move forward,” said Councilwoman Katie Bentley. “We know we still have a lot of work to do, but at least everything is filled and we’re all here for the same goal and we can move forward.”

In November, the village appointed Josh Sammons as its interim Chief of Police. On Monday, the village hired him permanently in that same position. Bentley says Sammons’ efforts in the interim role stood out, and he proved himself as a leader in the department.

Also during Monday night’s meeting, council picked Jonathan Ascencio as its new fiscal officer. Ascencio will have an important role in handling the village’s budget.

“Right now, we know that our budget is not in compliance with the county auditor. It hasn’t been for the last two years. So moving forward, that is what we’re going to work and just trying to be as transparent as possible,” Bentley said.

