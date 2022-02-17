Advertisement

Cinematic Symphonies with Huntington Symphony Orchestra

Cinematic Symphonies Huntington Symphony Orchestra
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This Friday, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will partner with the Paramount Arts Center to present well known scores to the greater Ashland community. The program features an evocative mix of music from movies, television, and a classical touch to create a visceral music experience like no other.

“This concert features music from John Williams, Superman, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, the hit series Game of Thrones, and many more,” says HSO Executive Director Ian Jessee, “but few are better known than the classical repertoires of Mozart, Wagner, Morricone, Beethoven, Williams, Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Mascagni. We are bringing cinema and symphony together in one great live music concert experience!”

Tickets are available online through the Paramount Arts Center website

