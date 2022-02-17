Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 42 additional deaths reported

Coronavirus wv
Coronavirus wv(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 17, 2022, there have been 42 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,146 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Clay County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from McDowell County, a 36-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Lewis County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old female from Berkeley County, a 48-year old male from Grant County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Randolph County, a 60-year old male from Mingo County, and a 77-year old female from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Nicholas County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 52-year old female from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, and a 78-year old male from Mineral County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Due to a service outage with a vendor affecting the receipt of COVID-19 lab results, the dashboard is not updated at this time.

