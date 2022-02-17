First Warning Forecast | Alert for strong winds, gusty showers today

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The return to a springlike feel may be nice, but it comes at a price. Spring weather not only means warmth but a threat for showers/storms and strong winds as well. Such will be the case Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front that passes overnight. Wind gusts can reach up to 50 mph at times, which is enough to cause power flickers/outages and tree limbs coming down. A line of gusty showers and embedded thunderstorms can also cause local instances of high water and wind damage. Once the active weather passes, temperatures tumble overnight and fall to near 30 degrees Friday morning, cold enough for some flurries to fly. While Friday and even Saturday stay chilled, both days will be much quieter, with a nice holiday weekend setting up overall as sunshine dominates and temperatures rise on Sunday and Presidents’ Day on Monday. More showers and an eventual chill-down follow for the middle of the week.

Thursday morning starts unseasonably mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The breeze is already stiff and will continue to pick up as the morning progresses. Meanwhile, light showers begin to enter western portions of the region after 8 AM.

Thursday afternoon sees showers area-wide with winds continuing to pick up. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect beginning at noon. Wind gusts up to 50 mph may lead to scattered power outages and downed tree limbs.

Thursday evening, a line of gusty showers and embedded thunderstorms passes from west (around 7 PM) to east (by 11 PM). This can lead to wind damage and local high water given the downpours.

Thursday night begins to settle down as the wind slowly relaxes and heavy rain exits. However, temperatures take a nosedive to near 30 degrees by Friday morning. Some flurries may even fly in the leftover moisture.

Friday sees clouds decrease throughout the day while temperatures remain stuck in the 30s; afternoon highs only reach the upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 40s.

The sun shines abundantly on Sunday as afternoon temperatures soar back to the upper 50s.

Presidents’ Day on Monday remains mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Showers return on Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees, followed by a dip to the 40s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.