Lawsuit filed after Charleston Town Center Mall owner halts developer demolition plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The company that purchased the former Sears building, neighboring the Charleston Town Center Mall, has filed a lawsuit against the current mall owner, Hull Property Group.

Quarrier Street LLC purchased and signed a contract for the former Sears parcel with the former mall owner with the plan to build and operate a hotel.

According to the lawsuit, Quarrier Street LLC says it is unable to proceed with the development plan due to interference by the Hull Property Group.

Quarrier Street claims it has been asking the Hull Property Group to sign-off on the demolition permit for six-months.

Hull Property Group is citing an unwritten and informal policy which allows it to veto Quarrier Street LLC’s property rights and development plans.

In order to operate its stand alone, Hilton brand hotel, Quarrier Street LLC states it must demolish the former Sears Building. The plaintiff states that the former Sears building is not attached, and the structural integrity of the mall is not dependent upon it.

After negotiations, Quarrier Street LLC and the former mall owners entered a contract on August 13, 2020. Quarrier Street claims that agreement clearly describes the demolish plans.

In May of 2021, the mall was purchased by Hull Property Group.

The City has refused to issue the permit to Quarrier Street citing an informal policy which requires a neighboring property owner’s sign-off prior to issuance of a demolition permit, the suit states.

