Man charged for setting fire during burn ban

WOLF CREEK, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars, accused of setting a fire at a home in Martin County, Kentucky.

Christopher Maynard, 39 of Pilgrim, was arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff’s office received a call that a fire had been set at a home in Wolf Creek.

The criminal complaint says Maynard was burning household trash at a friend’s house.

Firefighters say Maynard was under the influence when they arrived.

Maynard admitted to starting the fire, according to the criminal complaint.

At the time of the fire, Martin County was under a burn ban restricting anyone from burning.

His charges include one count of alcohol public intoxication 1st and 2nd degree, burn ban, and criminal littering.

Maynard is lodged at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

