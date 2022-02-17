Man detained after neighbor says he broke into home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha Co. Sheriff’s Dept. has detained a man, after a neighbor says he woke up to find the man in his home.

The incident happened about 6:30 Thursday morning on Strawberry Rd. in West Side, near St. Albans.

Deputies say the homeowner told them he woke up to find his neighbor inside his home. The homeowner says he shot at the neighbor one time but missed. Deputies found the neighbor at his home and say he is detained. No charges have been filed and no arrests made.

Deputies say they found a sledgehammer near the homeowner’s front door, which they believed was used to break the door in.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.