Married couple arrested at Goodwill

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A married couple was arrested after the husband was allegedly overheard talking about plans to rob the Goodwill store in Lavalette, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested at the store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrived.

Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky, and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County. Both are convicted felons, according to the sheriff.

Deputies saw a handgun in the driver seat of the couple’s vehicle, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat, and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

The sheriff says a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle while deputies were inside the Goodwill store.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.

Mike Bayless works across the street.

“When it’s this close to you, a stone’s throw away across the street, it’s unnerving,” Bayless said. “I definitely don’t want anybody at Goodwill to be getting harmed.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.