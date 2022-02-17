Advertisement

New medical school scholarship designated for Kanawha County residents

The scholarship will be for one person for four years, which is the duration of their medical school education at Marshall University.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For incoming students ready to go to college, paying back loans can be a struggle.

“Medical students have a considerable amount of debt whenever they leave medical school and start the rest of their medical education,” said Linda Holmes, Director of Development and Alumni Affairs at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

In careers, like the medical field, where students typically go on to complete several more years of school, Holmes said scholarships are important.

A new medical school scholarship from Marshall University is aimed to help relieve some of that stress. If you’re an incoming first-year student from Kanawha County, you’re going to be one of their first options.

“That is the donor’s wish and so they want to help someone that’s coming from Kanawha County. That is their first choice,” Holmes said.

Myra and Stephen Wilkerson, Marshall alumnus who have called Kanawha County home for more than 30 years, are the donors behind the “Dr. Myra L. Wilkerson Scholarship.”

Myra graduated from medical school at Marshall University in 1994.

“They want to pay it forward; they want to help somebody going forward,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the scholarship will be for one person for four years, which is the duration of their medical school education at Marshall University.

Following these next four years, another student will be awarded the scholarship for four years and so on.

“The student will receive starting this year about $1,000 each year for four years,” Holmes said.

There will be no applications for this scholarship. Holmes says members from the university will go through the roster, see who is from Kanawha County and choose a recipient from there.

The first scholarship will be awarded to a first-year student starting this fall.

