Ohio study links stimulus checks to record increase in opioid deaths

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Economic stimulus checks meant to aid in the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed significantly to the record surge in Americans who died of opioid overdoses, according to a study by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science.

“The link between pandemic relief money and opioid overdose deaths is now evident,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The intent was to help Americans navigate this deadly pandemic, but it also fueled a tidal wave of overdoses.”

The study, using data from the Ohio Department of Health, found that spikes in opioid-related overdose deaths during the second quarter of 2020 coincided with delivery of federal stimulus checks to the public.

In the second quarter of 2020, more Ohioans died of opioid overdoses than at any point since 2010.

“These spikes kind of come up where one month you won’t really have anything and then suddenly a month later you’re just running almost every day,” said Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Benjamin Mack.

Mack says it’s been in the back of his mind that the overdoses he sees in the county could be linked to the stimulus checks, and this study confirms his suspicions.

“Last year was by far the busiest year we’ve ever seen as far as overdose deaths in Lawrence County,” he said.

He says overdoses increased by 50% between 2019 and 2020 and then another 50% from 2020 to 2021.

“We’ve actually had to increase our staffing to help compensate to do each case its right due diligence in doing the investigations and coming up with more information,” Mack said.

The study shows for 2020, the median opioid overdose deaths numbers for weeks 1–16 and weeks 17–32 were 68.5 and 101, respectively.

“Definitely not the intention but it’s just an unforeseen consequence when money gets put out into the community people don’t always use their money wisely. They allow their cravings to overcome their wallets,” Mack said.

In Lawrence County, Mack says they only saw a slight increase in April 2020 when the first checks were sent out, but overdose deaths doubled in March through May of 2021, having 18 deaths after the third wave of checks.

“They are going to find a very similar link, maybe even stronger given that that third wave we saw a much higher peak here in Lawrence County,” Mack said.

The study also showed fentanyl was present in 94% of overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2020. Mack said this was also seen in Lawrence County, saying all but one overdose death was linked to the opioid.

“Fentanyl just doesn’t give you that second chance. It hits so hard so quick that Narcan doesn’t always seem to work,” he said. “It just overwhelms the body, and you can’t breathe. Your heart stops, and it’s a game over.”

Mack says currently overdose deaths in the county are slightly down, but he’s worried that will change when tax refund checks are sent out.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, Ohio saw a 26% increase in drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in April 2021.

During the period of May 2020 to April 2021, Ohio had an estimated 5,585 overdose deaths. A year prior, there were 4,410 overdose deaths reported.

