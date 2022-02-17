Advertisement

Pikeville man charged with stealing $25,000 worth of items

Donnie McClanahan
Donnie McClanahan(Pikeville Police Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Pikeville man is behind bars after he allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from his employer and endangered a police officer.

Donnie McClanahan, 33, of Pikeville, was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect ran to a nearby wooded area and hid in an embankment until he was found by officers.

McClanahan stated to the officer while walking back to the police cruiser “I’m sorry Colby, I know I have a warrant.”

Pikeville 911 dispatchers confirmed that McClanahan had an active warrant.

According to the warrant, while performing painting work for a homeowner, McClanahan stole approximately $25,000 worth of items from the residence.

He faces charges of fleeing or evading police, second degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, and theft over $10,000.

McClanahan was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Lockdown order for Wayne County Schools lifted
A strap broke on a tractor trailer, causing an entire load of steel to spill out onto the I-64...
I-64 West entrance ramp reopens at West Huntington
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

The scholarship will be for one person for four years, which is the duration of their medical...
New medical school scholarship designated for Kanawha County residents
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened Thursday...
Man wanted in southeast Ohio bank robbery
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Man arrested in deadly shooting
Lawsuit filed after Charleston Town Center Mall owner halts developer demolition plans