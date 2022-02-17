Pikeville man charged with stealing $25,000 worth of items

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Pikeville man is behind bars after he allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from his employer and endangered a police officer.

Donnie McClanahan, 33, of Pikeville, was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect ran to a nearby wooded area and hid in an embankment until he was found by officers.

McClanahan stated to the officer while walking back to the police cruiser “I’m sorry Colby, I know I have a warrant.”

Pikeville 911 dispatchers confirmed that McClanahan had an active warrant.

According to the warrant, while performing painting work for a homeowner, McClanahan stole approximately $25,000 worth of items from the residence.

He faces charges of fleeing or evading police, second degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, and theft over $10,000.

McClanahan was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

