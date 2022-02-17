Advertisement

Thursday we are on ‘spring storm alert’

High winds can play havoc with the power grid
Spring day ends with thunder/wind/squalls
Spring day ends with thunder/wind/squalls
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sure the calendar says it’s winter but the power of the late February sun has once again propelled the temperature to spring-like levels. Highs made the 60s on Wednesday and should do so again on Thursday. Given how dry the air is and how dry the ground has turned after a wet start to winter, brush fires have been a problem for a second time in less than one week.

Looking ahead to Thursday a windy and uncommonly warm day will start dry then end with rain and thunder. Daytime wind gusts will reach 30 miles per hour before a powerhouse cold front passes during the evening. This squall line of wind, rain and thunder may create pockets of power outs by felling tree branches and swaying transmission lines. These winds should briefly reach 50 mph in spots. But timing the squall line was a confounding issue last night. Will we see two lines with one passing just after supper and a second more potent line after 11pm or would all the atmospheric energy flow into one severe line to pass mid evening while we enjoy the Olympics on NBC?

Either way once the squall line passes there will be some power hits then colder air will rush in and we may well get a dusting of snow as flurries whiten the ground by Friday morning.

But before the grass turns white … the warmth, wind and rain of an early spring will do its part to both begin the greening of lawns and perhaps create some pockets of street flooding.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
Lockdown order for Wayne County Schools lifted
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
A strap broke on a tractor trailer, causing an entire load of steel to spill out onto the I-64...
I-64 West entrance ramp reopens at West Huntington
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Lawsuit filed after Charleston Town Center Mall owner halts developer demolition plans
Capital High's show choir hosts VIP Invitational
Capital High’s show choir hosts VIP Invitational
Microneedling with Living Well
Microneedling with Living Well
Bob Malone to perform at Clay Center
Bob Malone to perform at Clay Center
Cinematic Symphonies Huntington Symphony Orchestra
Cinematic Symphonies with Huntington Symphony Orchestra