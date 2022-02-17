Traffic delays on I-64 following incident with log truck

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trailer of a log truck suddenly detached Thursday morning causing a portion of I-64 to be blocked off as crews work to reattach it.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 18 or the Merritts Creek exit of I- 64 in Cabell County.

One lane is blocked off as crews worked to connect the trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on when the lane will reopen.

