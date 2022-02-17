Advertisement

Traffic delays on I-64 following incident with log truck

One lane is blocked off as crews worked to connect the trailer.
One lane is blocked off as crews worked to connect the trailer.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trailer of a log truck suddenly detached Thursday morning causing a portion of I-64 to be blocked off as crews work to reattach it.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 18 or the Merritts Creek exit of I- 64 in Cabell County.

One lane is blocked off as crews worked to connect the trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on when the lane will reopen.

