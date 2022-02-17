Wildfires reported in part of eastern Ky.

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Wildfires were reported Wednesday night in part of eastern Kentucky, including along Coldwater Road in Martin County.

Inez Fire Rescue said that fire had consumed an estimated 250-plus acres. Crews had to clear the scene as darkness fell.

Crews say the fire also was starting to affect areas along Blacklog Road.

Martin County Emergency Management officials along with the Kentucky Division of Forestry were monitoring the fire’s development.

They said cooler temperatures and less wind overnight are expected to slow its spread. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

