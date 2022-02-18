Chris Stapleton brings tour to Charleston, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” tour to Charleston, West Virginia.

Stapleton will play at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The tour further celebrates the release of Starting Over, which also won Album of the Year at the 56th ACM Awards and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced shows go on-sale next Friday, February 25 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 22 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 24 at 10:00pm local time.

