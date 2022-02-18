Contractors to start moving steel on new Nitro-St. Albans bridge next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Weather permitting, contractors plan to start installing the first main steel deck support girders for a massive overhaul of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 across the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges, is part of a $244.4 million project to widen 3.8 miles of I-64 to six lanes, and to eight lanes between Nitro and St. Albans.

The project calls for building a second bridge just north of the existing bridge and eventually shifting all westbound traffic onto the new bridge, while using the existing span to carry eastbound traffic.

Contractors are ready to start hoisting the main deck support girders onto the new bridge pilings and support structures on the western end of the span.

Plans call for one girder to be lifted from a barge in the Kanawha River, and a second girder to be lifted from the western bank.

The two girders will be bolted together mid-air before being lowered onto the new bridge supports above WV 817, just north of where the road passes under the existing bridge.

A total of 10 girders are to be hoisted onto their supports on the western end of the new bridge.

Because the girders will be lifted above WV 817, traffic will be periodically disrupted while the girders are hoisted into place.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and expected to continue about two weeks.

The widening project also includes replacing I-64 bridges that cross Conrail railroad tracks, Rocky Step Road, McCloud Road and Bills Creek Road, plus revamping the St. Albans interchange and the ramp connecting the interchange to WV 817.

The overhaul is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

