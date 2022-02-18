COVID-19 W.Va. | 16 additional deaths, 1,126 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 18, 2022, there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 16 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,162 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Mason County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, and a 92-year old female from Clay County.

The majority of the state’s County Alert System map is made up of gold and yellow counties. 12 counties are color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate. No counties are color-coded red on the map. The color red would indicate a high infection rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

According to WV DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 1,888 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

As of Friday, 740 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 180 have been admitted to the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

Right now, 13 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four are in the ICU and three

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The DHHR shows 65 percent of the eligible population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Data shows 56 percent fully vaccinated against the virus.

393,302 West Virginians have received at booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (83), Berkeley (170), Boone (71), Braxton (27), Brooke (31), Cabell (216), Calhoun (10), Clay (19), Doddridge (27), Fayette (159), Gilmer (23), Grant (21), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (61), Hancock (28), Hardy (21), Harrison (273), Jackson (38), Jefferson (62), Kanawha (455), Lewis (61), Lincoln (74), Logan (124), Marion (206), Marshall (94), Mason (78), McDowell (113), Mercer (213), Mineral (60), Mingo (112), Monongalia (154), Monroe (53), Morgan (21), Nicholas (91), Ohio (40), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (91), Putnam (169), Raleigh (247), Randolph (58), Ritchie (28), Roane (42), Summers (29), Taylor (45), Tucker (23), Tyler (12), Upshur (89), Wayne (85), Webster (30), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (177), Wyoming (104). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

