Dog bites leave two with life-threatening injuries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say two women were left with serious injuries after their dog bit them Wednesday afternoon.

The initial call was for a disturbance in the 1100 block of Kanawha Boulevard West. However, Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said the officers who responded were met with something more serious.

“They hear two women yelling, ‘help me I’m going to die, help me I am going to die’ so the officers forced entry,” Hazelett said.

Police did not know what had happened.

“Whether they were stabbed or shot or what,” Hazelett said.

But the officers quickly learned the women’s injuries were from dog bites.

“One woman had serious injuries to the arms legs throughout the body. One other lady had more to the legs,” Hazelett said.

Police say they searched the home and around the property, and the pitbull was nowhere to be found.

“Officers did a quick search of the house and could not find the dog. They did a quick search around the residence and could not find the dog,” Hazelett said.

When officers say they went outside of the apartment to meet the medics, the dog came onto the porch and began attacking them.

“They shot the dog. The dog was starting to attack the medics, and the officers the medics needed to get in to attend to the women so they had to take life-saving measures,” Hazelett said.

Police say no criminal charges will be brought against the women who owned the dog because they owned it.

“A little bit of investigation we have down down there, we were able to determine that the dog had been aggressive,” Hazelett said.

The two women are in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.