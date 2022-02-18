Advertisement

Driver runs after car crashes into business

The car crashed into the glass entrance of H&R Block and through part of a wall into the vacant space next door.(Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Employees working late Thursday night at the Ironton H&R Block got quite a startle when a car crashed into the front of the business around 8:20 p.m.

The car crashed into the glass entrance and through part of a wall into the vacant space next door.

WSAZ is told four employees were inside at the time, but fortunately none were hurt.

A witness says after the crash, the driver backed the car out of the building, but didn’t even make it out of the Ironton Hills Shopping Center before crashing into poles in front of Buffalo Wild Wings.

They say the driver took off running out of the car at that point.

The H&R Block district manager says they’ve been in touch with law enforcement, and to their knowledge the driver hasn’t been apprehended yet.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department didn’t have any additional information as of midnight.

The district manager says they hope to reopen the Ironton store Saturday.

They say someone will be guarding the Ironton H&R Block overnight to ensure clients’ information and documents are protected.

The district manager says it’s just a relief no employees or clients were hurt.

