Eastern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges following a traffic stop in Prestonsburg.

Kentucky State Police say a trooper stopped a car last Saturday night around 8:30 on a traffic violation.

When the trooper approached the car, they discovered the driver, Ned Davis, 38, of Paintsville, was driving on a suspended license.

Once he was taken into custody, police searched the car and found four ounces of suspected meth, prescription medicine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Davis is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, three counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a felon, driving on a suspended license and traffic violations.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

