Advertisement

Families sue W.Va. school district over Christian assembly

Huntington High School senior Max Nibert holds signs he plans to use during a student walkout...
Huntington High School senior Max Nibert holds signs he plans to use during a student walkout at the school in Huntington, W.Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The protest follows an evangelistic Christian revival assembly last week that some students at Huntington High were mandated by teachers to attend – a violation of students’ civil rights, Nibert says. (AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham)(Leah M. Willingham | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A group of parents and students are suing a West Virginia school district for allowing an evangelical preacher to hold a religious revival assembly during the school day earlier this month that some students were required to attend.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of families by the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

It alleges the Cabell County school system has a systematic history of disregarding the religious freedom of its students and instituting Christian religious practices.

The lawsuit says that on Feb. 2, two Huntington High School teachers escorted their entire classes to an assembly hosted by evangelical preacher Nik Walker.

For previous coverage:

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Suspect accused of shooting man in car with 8-year-old girl inside
Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot...
Man shot in chest not cooperating with police

Latest News

Olympics wrap on Studio 3
Olympics wrap on Studio 3
New toys hitting the shelves
New toys hitting the shelves
Watchman device at King's Daughters Medical Center
Watchman device at King’s Daughters Medical Center
How Winter Olympics Athletes Fare In Extreme Cold
How winter Olympic athletes fare in extreme cold