Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Suspect accused of shooting man in car with 8-year-old girl inside
Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot...
Man shot in chest not cooperating with police

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Analysis: Evacuation videos posted Friday were made earlier
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago