Fire heavily damages home, closes street

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire early Friday morning has heavily damaged a home and shutdown a heavily-used street.

The fire started about 2:45 Friday morning at a home in the 2400 block of 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown, but 3rd Ave. is closed in that area.

