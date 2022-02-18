Advertisement

Fire heavily damages home, closes street

Fire heavily damaged a home in Huntington early Friday morning.
Fire heavily damaged a home in Huntington early Friday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire early Friday morning has heavily damaged a home and shutdown a heavily-used street.

The fire started about 2:45 Friday morning at a home in the 2400 block of 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown, but 3rd Ave. is closed in that area.

