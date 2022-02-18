Governor DeWine announces dates for 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUC, Ohio (WSAZ) - The 2022 Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to August 7, Gov. DeWine announced Friday.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Governor DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”

“When we open our gates, people will be able to rediscover the Ohio State Fair,” said Strickler. “This summer, all of our fair favorites will return. You’ll be able to walk through the barn, see the iconic butter cow, try some deep-fried food on a stick, listen to music, browse arts exhibitions, watch performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, visit with Smokey Bear, learn about agriculture, and so much more.”

During the 2019 Ohio State Fair, 934,925 people attended during the event’s 12-day run. These attendees came from each of Ohio’s 88 counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada and Mexico.

The first big-name acts in this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced by the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair on Monday, March 7, with additional announcements to follow on March 21 and April 4. To sign up to be the first to know about the new acts, and get access to pre-sale ticket opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.