Herd wins 2nd in a row

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got a career high16 points from reserve Marco Sarenac as the Herd beat Old Dominion at the Henderson Center---and for the first time this year---the Herd puts back to back CUSA wins together.

Sarenac was 4-8 from 3 point land and was one of four players in double figures. Taevion Kinsey had 15 points including two final free throws to make it a four point game. Mikel Beyers added 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Marshall is now 10-16 overall and 3-10 in Conference USA.

The Herd hosts Charlotte Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

