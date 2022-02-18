High water reported in some areas

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High water is causing issues Thursday night on several roadways in the Cross Lanes area, with some water rescues reported.

According to the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, New Goff Mountain Road is closed until further notice.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Drivers who encounter high water are advised to turn around, don’t drown.

