High water reported in some areas

High water is causing issues Thursday night on several roadways in the Cross Lanes area, with...
High water is causing issues Thursday night on several roadways in the Cross Lanes area, with some water rescues reported.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High water is causing issues Thursday night on several roadways in the Cross Lanes area, with some water rescues reported.

According to the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, New Goff Mountain Road is closed until further notice.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Drivers who encounter high water are advised to turn around, don’t drown.

