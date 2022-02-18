Advertisement

How winter Olympic athletes fare in extreme cold

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic games are dealing with some bitter-cold temperatures — averaging single digits in Fahrenheit, and as blustering wind gusts and wind chill make it feel well below zero!

So how does extreme cold impact the Olympic athlete’s performances?  Coach Chris joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to drop some science and cold temperature competition strategies that winter Olympians are using to keep warm and their competitive edge!

