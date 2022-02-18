Local mother, son emphasize importance of W.Va. diabetes bill

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cameron Jarvis is a Cabell Midland High School senior and avid golfer. Sarah Stevens, his mother, is a local psychologist.

Together, mother and son are Type 1 diabetics.

“For us, insulin is literally life support,” Stevens said.

It’s also costly, and that is the focus of a bill pending in the West Virginia Legislature.

Without price limits, the mother-and-son duo’s insulin, test strips and other supplies would cost more than $2,400 multiple times each year. That does not include an insulin pump, which Stevens estimates at $5,000 to $10,000.

The pending legislation, House Bill 4252, would bring savings. It also would provide peace of mind for a mother that hears of young adults who die as they struggle with affordability upon leaving their parents’ insurance.

“I know that he’s going to be OK, and that’s really important,” she said of her son. “So this isn’t just about saving a few hundred dollars here or there. This bill is about really insuring the lives of people who are affected by this disease.”

Two years ago, the West Virginia Legislature capped cost sharing for a month’s supply of insulin at $100. The new proposal goes further -- a $35 cap.

HB 4252 also caps a month’s supply of test strips and other devices at $100. It limits cost sharing for an insulin pump at $250 once every two years.

Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, sponsored the bill. He called it a preventative measure. He also works as a gastroenterologist and said insurers will see big savings by limiting their patients’ costs now.

“It’s really trivial compared to the costs of dialysis, monetarily, not to count the lost work hours and all of the societal problems that occur when people are chronically ill,” he said.

Only three lawmakers voted against the bill in the House. One was Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock. He opposes price controls and voted against the initial insulin cap two years ago.

“Once you have that sort of concept institutionalized, then all of a sudden it may be easier to start setting price controls on say bread, or milk, or any common thing that you can buy at the grocery store,” McGeehan said.

Jarvis thought of fellow classmates saying the proposal will allow them to live more freely.

“You see these kids who don’t feel good,” he said. “(Students) who are completely controlled by the chaos of the disease because simply put, they don’t have the ability to pay for it. They don’t have the access to test strips. They test their blood sugar maybe once a day -- maybe three times a week. They take insulin only when they absolutely have to. They get to that point where it’s either insulin or hospital.”

Stevens hears similar stories from her patients, and together, mother and son, hope the bill they support will help thousands of West Virginians.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that every year more than 12,000 West Virginians are diagnosed with diabetes.

The proposal recently passed the House by a 94-3 vote. It now awaits action by the Senate Health and Human Resources committee.

Two years go, the initial insulin cap passed the Senate with just one dissenting vote.

