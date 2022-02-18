Advertisement

Man dies in Kenova house fire

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 18, 2022
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during a house Thursday evening, Kenova Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jamie Stoner confirms.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home along Walnut Street.

The homeowner, a cat and a dog all perished in the fire, officials report.

The Deputy Fire Marshall says the fire has been ruled accidental.

Fire crews say the fire was extinguished quickly, but heavy smoke damage with done.

No other details regarding the fire have been released.

