Man injured in shooting

Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot...
Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot Thursday night.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured Thursday night in a shooting, Metro 911 reporters say.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Grant Street.

Dispatchers say the victim was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

