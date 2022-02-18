Man injured in shooting
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured Thursday night in a shooting, Metro 911 reporters say.
The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Grant Street.
Dispatchers say the victim was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene.
Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.