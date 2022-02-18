Advertisement

Man involved in drive-by shooting sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston involved in a drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

The incident happened in February 2020 when Charleston Police Department officers attempted to stop Tinsley for a traffic offense. Investigators say Tinsley proceeded to drive away at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into a building in the 1200 block of Sixth Street.

As Tinsley got out of the vehicle, he kicked a semi-automatic pistol underneath the vehicle, investigators say. They say that gun had been stolen.

Investigators also say Tinsley had been involved in a drive-by shooting the previous night on Charleston’s West Side and the stolen gun had been used in that shooting.

According to the news release, “Tinsley has a long criminal history to include prior federal convictions related to controlled substance distribution, as well as prior convictions for burglary and malicious assault in Kanawha County Circuit Court.”

Investigators say Tinsley was released from his prison sentence on the burglary conviction on Feb. 16, 2020, just nine days before he committed the offense involved in Friday’s sentencing.

For previous coverage,

