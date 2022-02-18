Man shot in chest Thursday night in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday night, a man was shot in the chest in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston.

Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives with the Charleston Police Department, identified the man as Jason Harris of Elkview, West Virginia. Harris is listed in in stable condition.

“Mr. Harris was not very cooperative. Law enforcement didn’t give a lot of information. But throughout the night and this morning, we were able to determine that a suspect was a white male, fled from the residence.

Neighbors who live in the area say they’re not surprised by the shooting.

One man who lives in the area agreed to an interview with us but asked us not to share his name, out of concern for his safety. He said he was home when everything happened.

“I was just laying down and I heard one gunshot and just lay there for a second. And, then before I know it, it’s a lot of light out there, and I’m so used to this going on across the street, it doesn’t make any sense,” the neighbor said.

Hazelett said they consider this an isolated incident and have not gone to the house in the past for other shootings or violent crimes.

Police are also looking for four men who ran from the home when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.