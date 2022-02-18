Advertisement

Man wanted in southeast Ohio bank robbery arrested

Police say this man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened Thursday...
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth, Ohio.(Portsmouth Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man wanted after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth, Ohio has been arrested, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Christopher Taylor Wilson has been charged with robbery, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Portsmouth Police confirm the robbery happened at the US Bank branch along Chillicothe Street. It was reported around 12:50 p.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department thanked the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in helping identify Wilson and make an arrest.

Wilson is accused of telling the bank teller to give him all the money in her hand.

Investigators say a customer had just made a deposit with the same teller.

