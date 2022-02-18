Spring in winter never ends quietly!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday evening the dual risk of high water (street even stream flooding) and high winds (possible power hits and cable TV flickers during the Olympics) had a stream of alerts from the National Weather Service scrolling across the TV screen.

Overnight colder air will funnel in behind the evening rains as the risk of high water and high winds is replaced by a possible morning of black ice. As temperatures dip into the upper 20s by dawn, snow flurries and even a squall can coat the ground.

Friday will start overcast with leftover morning flurries before the sun breaks thru during the afternoon. A blustery cold wind will hold temperatures in the 30s all day long!

The President Day weekend forecast looks dry with ample sunshine. After a cold Saturday (lows in the 20s highs only near 40), Sunday will begin a nice warm-up as highs recover into the 50s after church temperatures started in the 20s.

Monday let’s issue a new Spring Fever Watch as highs soar into the 60s.

Mid next week another wet period will follow with a new risk of high water likely to unfold.

