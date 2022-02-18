Advertisement

Thousands without power Friday following storm

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power for several thousand in our region Thursday night and Friday morning.

The following is a breakdown of outages per county:

  • Cabell - 1,307
  • Clay - 333
  • Kanawha - 1,341
  • Lincoln - 1,801
  • Logan - 771
  • Mingo - 466
  • Putnam - 499
  • Roane - 835
  • Wayne - 609

AEP has not released an estimated restoration time.

Down trees are listed on several outage reports.

AEP says crews are still assessing conditions.

