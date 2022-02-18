Thousands without power Friday following storm

(WSAZ) - Heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power for several thousand in our region Thursday night and Friday morning.

The following is a breakdown of outages per county:

Cabell - 1,307

Clay - 333

Kanawha - 1,341

Lincoln - 1,801

Logan - 771

Mingo - 466

Putnam - 499

Roane - 835

Wayne - 609

AEP has not released an estimated restoration time.

Down trees are listed on several outage reports.

AEP says crews are still assessing conditions.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.