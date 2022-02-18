Thousands without power Friday following storm
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power for several thousand in our region Thursday night and Friday morning.
The following is a breakdown of outages per county:
- Cabell - 1,307
- Clay - 333
- Kanawha - 1,341
- Lincoln - 1,801
- Logan - 771
- Mingo - 466
- Putnam - 499
- Roane - 835
- Wayne - 609
AEP has not released an estimated restoration time.
Down trees are listed on several outage reports.
AEP says crews are still assessing conditions.
