Train derails in Mason County; Route 2 shut down

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailed Thursday night in part of Mason County, according to county 911 dispatchers, closing part of state Route 2.

They say the incident happened in the Ashton area.

Our crew at the scene said Route 2 could be closed another four to six hours. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.

Crews say the train was hauling a “highly flammable and dangerous” chemical. It is unknown what that chemical is.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.