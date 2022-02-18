Advertisement

Train derails in Mason County; Route 2 shut down

A train has derailed Thursday night in part of Mason County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailed Thursday night in part of Mason County, according to county 911 dispatchers, closing part of state Route 2.

They say the incident happened in the Ashton area.

Our crew at the scene said Route 2 could be closed another four to six hours. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.

Crews say the train was hauling a “highly flammable and dangerous” chemical. It is unknown what that chemical is.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

