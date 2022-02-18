I64 E reopens following accidents

UPDATE 2/18/2022 8:20 a.m.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following two crashes Friday morning.

The first accident happened in Putnam County at mile marker 44 around 7:14 a.m. Dispatchers tell WSAZ four cars were involved in the wreck. No injuries reported.

The second crash happened just five minutes later and one mile way at mile marker 45 in Kanawha County.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two separate accidents on I64 East are slowing your Friday morning drive.

The first accident happened in Putnam County at mile marker 44 around 7:14 a.m. Dispatchers tell WSAZ that four cars were involved in the wreck. No injuries reported.

Crews are working to clear cars from the road. The fast lane of I64 E at mile marker 44 is closed.

The second crash happened just five minutes later and one mile way at mile marker 45 in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell WSAZ two cars crashed, no one was injured. The cars are off the road.

Traffic is backing up as a result of these two accidents.

