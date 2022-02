SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two cars crashed on Corridor G at Eagle Drive Friday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell us no one was hurt, and the vehicles are off the side of the road. The road is open to drivers.

It happened at 7:38 a.m. Friday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ South Charleston police are one the scene. There is no word on a cause.

