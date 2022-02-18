Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome

Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.
Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.(Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico appears in a diverse campaign with a group of others to promote the lingerie brand’s new “Love Cloud” collection.

Jirau has been modeling since 2019.

In 2020, she became one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week.

Jirau emphasizes on social media that her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

In the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, she appears with 16 other professional and non-professional models of all skin tones, ages and body sizes.

The lingerie brand’s first openly transgender model is also part of it.

The campaign is part of Victoria’s Secret’s ongoing attempts to overhaul the narrow image of sexy that it cultivated for decades.

The company said in a press statement it hopes the campaign will “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Suspect accused of shooting man in car with 8-year-old girl inside
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Trevor Zachariah Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter...
20-year-old arrested for sharing images of child sexual abuse online

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Daunte Wright’s mother says can’t forgive ex-Minneapolis cop
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
FILE: A woman receives a flu shot. While a mild flu season is coming to an end, experts caution...
A mild US flu season is waning, but is it really over?
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Man dies in Kenova house fire