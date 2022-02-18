Water rate increase ‘slap in the face’ for Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Martin County are raising concerns after the water district received a rate increase that leaves many feeling drained.

“The slap in the face is that they just say, ‘well, you’re just going to have to pay a little more,’” said Martin County Concerned Citizens Chairperson Nina McCoy.

The new rate, a more than 21 percent increase, will leave the average customer with a $69.73 water bill. Though that number concerns her enough, McCoy said she is even more worried about her neighbors who have larger households.

“And to think that they have to pay $137 a month and they still don’t know if the water is going to be on,” said McCoy. “It’s too much to ask of a family.”

McCoy worries, if the problems with the water system are too large to be fixed with the grants they have already received and the amount of ratepayers bring in, it is like they are placing band-aids and pouring money down the drain.

With a more than 60 percent water loss issue and other concerns- like an antiquated token system feeding water to some community members- she says change needs to come from somewhere else, because the community has been dripped dry.

“We have a lot of the same concerns. The water district has done what it can, with the little that it has, to try to fix the problems. But this is just out of control for what a small community can do,” she said. “There’s no coal severance money now.”

Madison Mooney agrees. And, with the new rate making the county’s bills some of the highest in the state, she says there should be more of an effort to find money without putting the burden on the backs of the ratepayers.

“Find grants, find funding through other resources, nonprofits that can donate. Anything that can help us as a community to be able to get some of this burden- some of this debt off our back,” said Mooney.

She said the extra expense is forcing homeowners and businesses to consider whether they are being hung out to dry.

“It’s hard to think about leaving your hometown, leaving your area, leaving where you grew up or leaving the business that you’ve had for years and years. People don’t want to do that. But it’s coming to the point where people may have to make that choice,” she said.

Though she says the blame does not fall on the water district, she hopes to see change come for the people and their bills. Both women say paying for the past issues that have trickled down over the years should not be on the people who have lived through the crisis.

“If we can find some outside resources to help and support us and support our town, that would ease the stress off of the water board, the stress off of Alliance and the stress off of the residents,” she said.

And though the hope of potential federal infrastructure funding is alive in the group, they believe there should be something available now to help the people move toward a better future.

“Of course, the county gets blamed,” said McCoy. “They say, ‘Well, that’s because these- these problems have gone on too long.’ But that was not the rate payers’ decision.”

Craig Miller, Alliance Water Resources District Manager, said the district was surprised when the 21 percent rate increase was announced, because they only sought a 12 percent increase to “break even.”

“It was the minimum that we could request that would keep the district from operating at a deficit,” he said. “Typically, they will give you less than requested. In this situation, it went the opposite and we were not expecting it.”

He said the PSC did its investigation and decided the 12 percent increase was not enough to move the district forward, declaring that the 21 percent would better meet the needs of the county’s infrastructure updates.

In the case ruling, the commission commented, “The Commission notes that affordability and improved customer service continue to be issues that must be addressed as part of the rehabilitation of Martin District. This rate increase is part of a larger process to put Martin District in a position to provide better service at more affordable rates, and, as the utility has shown, Martin District’s improved processes are producing verifiable data that will serve as a foundation for the longer vision.”

Miller said the district will continue its efforts to improve and grow, saying the money has to come from somewhere.

“It’s not Martin County Water District against the customers. It’s us working together- with the Concerned Citizens, with the local government agencies, with our customers- to create a better place to live. To create a better utility to help our customers,” said Miller. “We have to have money to do that. We can’t rely on someone else to give us money. At the end of the day, a business has to operate with capital of its own. I think the PSC recognized that and the PSC did what they thought was important to help us get us on the right track.”

He said the job of the district is to be diligent and manage the money and expectations of the public well, working to move the county toward the progress it deserves.

“We’re trying to do everything in our power to make the water system better- put it in the right position to help the community,” he said. “Because, ultimately, without good water and sewer, a community can’t grow.”

The increase will go into effect next month and be reflected on the April water bills. Miller said if customers have concerns about affording those bills, the water district is working to connect them with the programs and resources available to help.

