Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in submarine espionage case

The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign...
The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government has pleaded guilty to her role in the case.(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government has pleaded guilty to her role in the case.

Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Martinsburg to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

Her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, pleaded guilty to the same charge Monday. She was charged with acting as a lookout at several prearranged locations at which memory cards containing the information were left behind.

Jonathan Toebbe admitted to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a foreign government representative but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot...
Man shot in chest not cooperating with police
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Suspect accused of shooting man in car with 8-year-old girl inside

Latest News

Police say this man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened Thursday...
Man wanted in southeast Ohio bank robbery arrested
The fire fight is happening in the 1200 block of West Virginia Avenue.
Crews fight house fire in Dunbar
Huntington High School senior Max Nibert holds signs he plans to use during a student walkout...
Families sue W.Va. school district over Christian assembly
Olympics wrap on Studio 3
Olympics wrap on Studio 3