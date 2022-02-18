Advertisement

WVU to take steps to address dining concerns

WVU Dining Services and representatives from Sodexo are addressing recent concerns about food quality at dining halls around campus.
WVU's Board of Governors addressed issues with dining services at its meeting Friday.
WVU's Board of Governors addressed issues with dining services at its meeting Friday.(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Sodexo joined WVU Dining Services during Friday’s Board of Governors meeting to acknowledge recent concerns about food quality and the steps being taken to address them.

“Reports of raw or undercooked food and limited options, particularly in the evening hours at some of our dining halls, are deeply concerning and reflect neither who we are nor who we aspire to be as an organization,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said.

Officials said Dining Services is working with Sodexo to implement increased training and expanded audits and inspections, as well as a dashboard to share results of WVU Environmental Health and Safety inspections of dining halls.

WVU will also provide students with an open forum to ask questions and share concerns with leadership in weekly meet-and-greet events called “Dinner with the GMs.”

Renovations are also planned for several dining halls this year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a car on U.S. 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County.
Man dead after being struck by car
Police say the dog was known to be aggressive.
Dog bites leave two with life-threatening injuries
Driver leaves scene after crashing into business
Driver runs after car crashes into business
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Fire damages Pizza Hut restaurant
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill

Latest News

A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.
Family escapes fire, home total loss
Generic crash
Portion of I-64 shut down due to crash
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect
Press release sent by the WVDEP on Friday in response to WSAZ's investigations into...
WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov. Justice responds to our cancer-causing chemicals investigation
Emory Scott Burke, 41, of Ironton, Ohio, faces charges in connection with a credit union...
Man arrested in connection with credit union robbery